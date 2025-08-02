Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,030 shares of company stock worth $346,519. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.