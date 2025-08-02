R Squared Ltd Takes Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

