Eastern Bank Makes New $35,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,979 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in United Airlines by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $84.57 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

