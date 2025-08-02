Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

