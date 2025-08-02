Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 777.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 116,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

REGN opened at $558.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.61.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

