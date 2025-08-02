Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano comprises 2.7% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 1.7%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a $1.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.