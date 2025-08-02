Commerce Bank Buys 2,935 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,065,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $907,420,000 after buying an additional 1,689,632 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,057,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $629,073,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.1%

APH opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $108.85.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

