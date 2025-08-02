NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 80.9% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,329,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE TRGP opened at $163.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.