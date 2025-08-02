Natixis Advisors LLC Has $21.47 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

KMI stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.