Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $76,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,676,183,000 after acquiring an additional 875,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,890,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,553,000 after acquiring an additional 839,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $296.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.87. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

