Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,421 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 240.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after purchasing an additional 204,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $886.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $945.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 119.79%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

