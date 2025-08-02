Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Cummins by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $355.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.92.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

