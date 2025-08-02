Commerce Bank Sells 1,774 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $32,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 18.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 23.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 255.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Garmin Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE GRMN opened at $218.79 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.71 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.65 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

