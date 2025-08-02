The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Kroger worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.