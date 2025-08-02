Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coupang by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 205.36 and a beta of 1.16. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $20,085,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,481,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,005,491.58. This represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,213,169.25. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,450,350 shares of company stock worth $1,067,557,885. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

