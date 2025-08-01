Roth Capital Estimates Celsius’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELH. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.34 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,917,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,135,190. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,974 shares of company stock worth $35,158,418 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

