JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,078.26 ($14.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,106 ($14.61). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.61), with a volume of 119,497 shares.
JPMorgan Indian Stock Down 0.9%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,078.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.11. The firm has a market cap of £734.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.57.
JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX (0.51) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Indian had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 74.37%.
JPMorgan Indian Company Profile
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.
Key points:
Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.
Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.
Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.
*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019
Why invest in this trust
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.
