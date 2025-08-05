Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Zhengye Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZYBT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zhengye Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Get Zhengye Biotechnology alerts:

Zhengye Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhengye Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhengye Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.