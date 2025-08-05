Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Nvni Group Price Performance

NVNI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Nvni Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Nvni Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVNI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nvni Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nvni Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nvni Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

