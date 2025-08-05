Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 183,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

