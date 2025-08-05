Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.950 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TPC stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $903,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,585.80. This represents a 21.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

