Perrigo (PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.290-3.100 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 126.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 647,982 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.