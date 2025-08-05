Information Services Group (III) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter.

III stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Information Services Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on III. Sidoti upgraded Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

