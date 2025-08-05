Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.2%

PLYM stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 213.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

