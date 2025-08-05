Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.2%
PLYM stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
