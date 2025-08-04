Accent Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE C opened at $91.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
