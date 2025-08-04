Allianz SE Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allianz SE increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 155.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after buying an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.90 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.