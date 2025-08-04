IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 5,206 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Canada dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

