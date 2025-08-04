IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,127 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $446.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.31. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total transaction of $8,370,290.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,014 shares of company stock worth $74,238,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (up previously from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.