Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 410.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $54,563,250. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

PLTR stock opened at $154.27 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.89. The company has a market capitalization of $364.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.74, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

