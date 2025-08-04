ING Groep NV Has $29.66 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2,025.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,618 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $29,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,250. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,011,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,258,226. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,127 shares of company stock valued at $115,087,539 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $248.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 322.54 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $252.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.64 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

