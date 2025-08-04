Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

UPS opened at $84.54 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.