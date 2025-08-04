MWA Asset Management Purchases 663 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 181,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,184,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 15,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 145,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,620,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $250.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $257.61. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.