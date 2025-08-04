RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 4.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,234 shares of company stock worth $4,439,755 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

