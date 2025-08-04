Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $80,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,407,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

