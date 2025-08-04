Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $98.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,912 shares of company stock worth $13,863,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

