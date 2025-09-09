Insider Buying: NobleOak Life (ASX:NOL) Insider Purchases 20,253 Shares of Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Brennan bought 20,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,225.08.
NobleOak Life Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.
NobleOak Life Company Profile
