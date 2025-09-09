Insider Buying: NobleOak Life (ASX:NOL) Insider Purchases 20,253 Shares of Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Brennan bought 20,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,225.08.

The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.

