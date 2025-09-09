Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) vs. Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) Critical Contrast

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) and Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Maxx Sports TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 0.76% 1.48% 0.74% Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bassett Furniture Industries and Maxx Sports TV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

54.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxx Sports TV has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Maxx Sports TV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $329.92 million 0.44 -$9.69 million $0.29 57.71 Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxx Sports TV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats Maxx Sports TV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers. The company also distributes its products through multi-line furniture stores, including Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells online; and engages in wood and upholstery operations. In addition, it owns and leases land, retail store properties, warehouses, and distribution centers. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

About Maxx Sports TV

(Get Free Report)

Maxx Sports TV Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.