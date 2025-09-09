Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $434.83, but opened at $402.56. Watsco shares last traded at $412.41, with a volume of 102 shares.

Watsco Stock Down 5.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

