ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.08. ASE Technology shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 1,356,726 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.44 billion. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 230.0%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 94.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 63,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,413 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

