Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.16. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 598,260 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAR shares. National Bankshares raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 6.1%

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.13 million and a P/E ratio of -28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP now owns 345,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 297,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

