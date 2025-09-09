Insider Buying: IperionX (ASX:IPX) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Beverly Wyse acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of A$266,000.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20.
