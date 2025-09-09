Head to Head Contrast: Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) and Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Zion Oil & Gas N/A -22.49% -20.24%
Zion Oil & Gas Competitors -113.00% 9.40% 5.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Zion Oil & Gas N/A -$7.34 million -0.10
Zion Oil & Gas Competitors $3.38 billion $608.45 million 6.39

Zion Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Zion Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of -1.56, meaning that their average share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas peers beat Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

