UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Trimmed by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $320.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

