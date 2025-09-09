Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.67, but opened at $226.54. Ferguson shares last traded at $226.26, with a volume of 576,717 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferguson Stock Down 4.8%

About Ferguson

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

