Prostatis Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $320.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.