International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $256.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $201.43 and a one year high of $296.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

