American Trust Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

American Trust boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

