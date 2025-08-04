Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Ruffer LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,014,089 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9%

PFE opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

