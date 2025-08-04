W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.