Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is MWA Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.7% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Down 4.5%
Shares of DE stock opened at $500.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
